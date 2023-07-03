Drone spotted flying over PM Modi’s residence!

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a drone has allegedly been spotted over PM Modi’s residence said reliable reports on Monday.

According to reports, the Delhi police are on the lookout for the violators. Further it is worth mentioning that, the residence of the Prime Minister of India falls under a ‘no-fly zone’.

Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted the police at 5:30 am in the morning. The investigation is underway informed the Delhi Police in a presser.

Reports say that, information was received at the NDD control room about an unidentified flying object near PM’s residence.

RECENT UPDATES:

Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected, said reliable reports today.

The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also didn’t detect any such flying object near the PM’s residence, added Delhi Police.