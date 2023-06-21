DRG jawan injured in an IED blast in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: One jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhatisgarh’s Bijapur during an encounter with Naxals on Wednesday morning.

The injured jawan has been identified as Ajay Mandawi sustained minor injuries as he was hit by the explosive device near Kurush while he was on his way back from a Naxalite camp.

Reports say, he along with his team had gone out for an anti-naxalite operation towards Pediya, where the encounter between the where the blast took place and he was injured. He was immediately brought to Bijapur District Hospital for medical aid.

During the search operation, medicines, explosives,some tailoring items and food supplies were recovered from the Naxalite camp.