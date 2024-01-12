Doctor suffers heart attack while performing eye surgery in Noida

New Delhi: In a rare happening, a doctor recently suffered a heart attack when he was performing a surgery. The doctor was reportedly performing eye surgery on January 9, in a hospital in Noida when he felt sweaty and complained anxiety. However, he was saved by his colleagues.

“The incident happened on Tuesday, January 9, when Dr Satyendra was performing an eye operation on a patient. During the procedure, he felt sweaty and also complained of anxiety,” reported India Today.

Within no time, his colleagues knew that it was a serious medical condition and hence rushed him to the emergency ward of the hospital where he underwent ECG test.

However, soon he was shifted to another hospital where after a few tests it was found that an important nerve connecting his heart and another organ was fully blocked. Accordingly, angioplasty was done to clear the blockage and he was saved.