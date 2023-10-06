Dharmendra Pradhan to contest Lok Sabha Polls from Odisha!

New Delhi: Union Minister cum senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that he wishes to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Odisha. Pradhan reportedly said this during an interview to a national channel.

The Union Minister also said that he has requested the party to give him a chance. And if the party offers me a chance, I wish to contest from Odisha, he reportedly said.

If this comes true, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will return to direct elections after 15 years.

Again, after the Union Minister gave the information to contest the Lok Sabha polls, now there is a lot of talk about which seat Dharmendra will contest from — Dhenkanal or Sambalpur.

Pradhan is regularly visiting Sambalpur and Dhenkanal parliamentary constituencies. He is participating in various events in this area. Now Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat and all 7 assembly seats under it are occupied by BJD.

On the other hand, the Sambalpur Lok Sabha and its three Assembly constituencies are in the hands of BJP. In such circumstance, which Lok Sabha seat will Dharmendra Pradhan choose?