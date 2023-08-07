Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The said bill was passed after getting a majority. While 131 MPs cast their vote in favour of the bill 102 cast against passing of the bill.

It is to be noted that the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill had earlier been passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill replaces the ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

The Opposition parties, including AAP had issued whip to its members to remain in the upper house in full strength, to oppose the bill.

The Bill was passed after voting was done through slips after a technical glitch in automated voting machine.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Akmit Shah while replying on the Bill in the Upper House said that two members (BJD’s Sasmit Patra and BJP’s Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP’s Raghav Chadha.

“Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed,” Shah said.

Following the remarks by Shah, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said that four MPs have written to him that no consent has been given by them and it will be enquired into.

AIADMK member Dr. M. Thambidurai also claimed that he has not signed on the paper and this is a matter of privilege