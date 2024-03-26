Delhi Police beefs up security outside PM’s residence amid AAP’s protest call

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have beefed up security outside the Prime Minister’s residence in view of a protest call given for Tuesday by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“We have deployed layers of security to maintain law and order area in the area and no permission has been given to the AAP to hold protest,” said a senior police official.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid routes including Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg.

“Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport,” said the official.

“People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Indira Gandhi Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” he added.

“General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections,” the official said.

The security arrangements and the advisory came in the wake of AAP minister Gopal Rai’s announcement about the party’s plan to stage ‘gherao’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Additionally, Rai mentioned that a ‘mega protest’ will take place nationwide.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in the alleged excise policy formulation which intentionally favoured certain specific individuals.

The Delhi Chief Minister is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

The AAP leader has refuted the accusations levelled against him and has accused the BJP-led Central government of “manipulating investigative agencies for political motives”.

The ED has said that Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin and key conspirator” in the alleged excise policy scam in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.