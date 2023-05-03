Delhi Hit-and-Run: Victim seen lying on roof as car drove for 3 km

Advertisement

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was killed while his cousin was seriously injured in a hit-and-run case in Delhi’s high-security VIP zone.

The shocking incident, which was captured on camera by an eyewitness, took place at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepanshu Verma, a resident of Gandhi Nagar. His cousin Mukul (20), a resident of Shastri Park, is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Verma, who owned a jewellerry shop, is survived by his parents and a sister.

According to an FIR that was registered on the statement of eyewitness Mohd Bilal (22), the incident occurred at around 12:55 a.m.

“Around 12:30 a.m, me and my friends had gone to India Gate. While returning, when we reached near the Tolstoy Marg-K.G. Marg red light, we saw a recklessly-driven Mahindra XUV coming from the Connaught Place side hit two men on a bike,” Bilal said in his statement.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Mukul fell on the roadside, while Verma landed on the roof of the car.

“Shockingly, the car driver did not stop to assess the situation, and instead sped towards the Ranjeet Singh flyover with the injured man still on the roof. We even followed the car on my scooter while recording the incident. But despite us honking and shouting, the car did not stop,” the FIR stated.

“The SUV driver was around 35-40 years old. He knew that an injured person was on the roof of the car, yet he kept on driving the car. Since he was driving very fast, I could not keep pace with his. So I returned to the spot where the accident took place, and took the injured person to the RML Hospital,” the FIR added.

As per sources, the man was killed when he was flung from the roof as the vehicle took a sharp turn near Delhi Gate and fled.

Verma was taken to the LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Mukul was rushed to the RML hospital, where the doctors declared him unfit for making any statement.

A senior police officer said that on the basis of the medico-legal case (MLC), an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Barakhamba road police station.