Delhi govt suspends biometric attendance over COVID-19 threat

By IANS
New Delhi: With number of coronavirus cases rising in the country, the Delhi government on Thursday suspended biometric attendance in its offices.

Through a circular, Deputy Secretary of the Delhi government Promila Mitra has asked all Deputy Secretaries and Section Officers to “Kindly get biometric attendance of all officers/officials of your department suspended till further orders in view of the coronavirus threat, which causes respiratory infection and is contagious and can also spread via touch of common objects.”

It refers the source of order as the Special Secretary of the Delhi’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the WHO, has infected over 90,000 people across the globe. The outbreak of the new strain of viruses was reported from China. It spread to more than 60 countries and now has entered India with 29 positive cases, including one in Delhi.

The symptoms of coronavirus included cold, cough, pneumonia, other flu-like manifestations and shortness of breath.

