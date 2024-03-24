Delhi factory engulfed in massive blaze, 25 fire tenders rush in

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bhorgarh Industrial area on Sunday, a fire department official said.

He said that no casualties have been reported so far.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 12;02 p.m. in a factory near the PMC office in Bhorgarh Industrial area.

“A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far no injuries/causality have been reported,” Garg said.

The Fire Department team’s operation to douse the flame is going on.