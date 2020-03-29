Delhi deploys 570 buses to drop migrants to border

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday said 570 buses have been deployed to drop migrants to the Uttar Pradesh border, expecting the Yogi Adityanath government to press buses in the neighbouring state.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the city government wants migrants to stay back in the city.

“But for those who want to leave for UP, the Delhi government is making necessary arrangements. As many as 570 buses of Delhi government will leave these people at the UP border. We would be very happy if the UP government sends its buses to take all these people,” Gahlot tweeted in Hindi.

A nationwide lockdown has been announced by the Centre from Tuesday midnight, following which thousands of migrants have started walking back home in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

The migrants say they are moving back home as there is no employment, food and shelter due to the 21-day lockdown.

Thousands of such migrants are already at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and more are coming after the UP government said it will deploy about 200 buses for transporting the migrants.

The Delhi government from Saturday has made arrangements to provide food to eight lakh people in need at more than 800 locations across the city.