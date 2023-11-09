Delhi chokes: Air quality becomes ‘severe’ again with marginal dip

New Delhi: The overall Air Quality Index on Thursday morning was at 398, in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station after witnessing a slight improvement in AQI on Wednesday evening, again entered into severe category with PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500 while the CO was at 125, under ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

On Wednesday evening the AQI at Anand Vihar had entered the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 367 at 6 p.m while the CO was at 108, under ‘moderate’ category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, severe category while the CO reached 106 (moderate).

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 497 under ‘severe’ category while PM 2.5 was at 371 under ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning. The CO was recorded at 106, under the ‘moderate’ category at 9 a.m on the weather station.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 443 and PM 2.5 at 492 (severe), while CO was at 104, under moderate category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 457 and PM 10 at 402 while the CO reached 100 in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 500, putting it in the ‘severe’ category while PM 10 reached 443, placing it under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 101 and NO2 at 122 (‘moderate’) on Thursday morning.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 408 under the ‘severe’ category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 358, in the ‘very poor’ category while CO was at 120 in moderate category.

At Punjabi Bagh, the PM 2.5 reached at 500 and PM 10 at 463, both under ‘severe category’.