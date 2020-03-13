Delhi bans IPL and restricts mass gatherings

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday banned all conferences, seminars and sports events, including the IPL. There will be no gathering above 200 people in the national capital, Minister said.

Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the steps were being taken as a preventive measure.

“The government has banned all the conference, sports events and seminars. All the big events, gatherings, sports events will be banned in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi Deputy CM said the district magistrates have been instructed to ensure that all directives on coronavirus were implemented.

“The DMs have been aksed to follow the orders of the health ministry on Coronavirus strictly.”

He said the intent is to avoid mass gatherings.

The order from the Delhi Health Department said: “All sports gathering, including IPL, conferences and seminars beyond 200 people are prohibited in Delhi for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19.”

Sisodia said everybody needed to work together to check the spread of the disease.

There have been six cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.

He further said the government appeal to people not to wait for the ban activities.

“We all have to fight this together. Right now, social distancing is the biggest solution,” he said.

He said even if one person is the carrier of the disease, it will spread.

The order came a day after the Delhi government shut all the cinema halls and public swimming pools along with schools and colleges.