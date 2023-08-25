Defence Ministry signed contract for acquisition of 5 ships for Indian Navy

Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for Indian Navy. The overall cost of the ships is approximately Rs 19,000 crores. ANI posted the information in a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle today. The step has been considered a major boost to Indigenisation.

Reportedly, the five ships are rich with advanced technology while it is also advanced in size. The Indian Navy is expected to greatly benefit from this acquisition.

“It’s a big day because today, contracts for five ships have been signed together. These five ships are very advanced in terms of size and technology…The Indian Navy will greatly benefit from them… ” said Commodore Hemant Khatri (Retd), CMD, HSL.