Deep depression intensified into the Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy,” check the warnings

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the deep depression over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 4 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 06th June, 2023 over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea near latitude 12.1°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1050 km southwest of Mumbai, 1130 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1430 km south of Karachi.

It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

Forecast track and intensity are given below:

Wind warning:

6 th June: Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is prevailing over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and it is likely to become Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from night of today over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of westcentral & southeast Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of southwest & westcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas.

Sea condition:

6 th June: High Sea condition is prevailing over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and it is likely to become high to very high from night of today over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining westcentral & south Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough over adjoining areas of southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into: