Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Admitted To Hospital Due to Heart Attack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Delhi: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev was admitted to Delhi’s Fortis hospital on Friday after complaining of heart issues.

According to several reports, Kapil Dev is in a stable condition after undergoing angioplasty and he is out of danger.

Under Kapil’s captaincy, India won the 1983 World Cup.

Kapil Dev was also one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket as he smashed over 5000 runs in Tests and also took 434 wickets.

Kapil Dev remains the highest wicket-taker by an Indian pacer in Tests.

