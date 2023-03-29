Covid cases in India breaches 2000-mark in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India reports 2,151 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest in 152 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The Covid death toll has increased to 5,30,848, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to its website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,66,925, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.