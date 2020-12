Covid-19 Cases Cross 1 Crore Mark In India; New 25,153 Cases In 24 Hrs

Covid-19 tally in India crosses 1 crore mark with 25,153 new infections in last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country has reached at 1,45,136.

On the other hand the total number of recovered cases stands at 95,50,712 while the number of active cases are 3,08,751.

The total number of Covid-19 infected persons in the world stands at 7,60,13,437 while the deaths are 16,81,253.