Constable walks for 450 km
Constable walks for 450 km to join duty amid lockdown

By IANS
Jabalpur: The whole country is under a lockdown amid deadly coronavirus outbreak but there are people who are still keeping up their jobs at priority. Constable Anand Pandey walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty.

Resident of Bhauti in Kanpur, Pandey is posted in Jabalpur came on leave on February 20 as his wife was not well. He got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn’t stopped him from joining his duty. He started to walk from Kanpur on March 30 to reach Jabalpur. He also got lift from a few passerby.

It took three days to reach Jabalpur.

Inspector S.P.S Baghel and the entire staff of Omati police station appreciated the efforts of Pandey.

Pandey is now serving his duties at Ghantaghar Chowk in Jabalpur amid lockdown and curfew.

