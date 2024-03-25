Congress releases 6th list of candidates for upcoming LS polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday released the party’s sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country. The list contains names of 6 candidates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

As per the list released by AICC Ramchandra Choudhary will contest from Ajmer of Rajasthan, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, Praahlad Gunjal from Kota of Rajastahan and Advocate C Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu.

So far the party has announced number of 190 candidates for the upcoming polls.

The party also announced that the party will also support the candidature of Dr Tharhai Cuthbert as candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu from Vilavancode constituency.