Congress releases 2nd list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In this list the party has released names of 43 candidates from five States including Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

As per reports, in this list of 43 candidates 10 belong to general caste, 13 are OBC candidates, 10 are Scheduled Caste candidates, 9 ST candidates and one Muslim candidates.

Among the prominent candidates there is Nakul, son of senior leader Kamal Nath. He will contest from Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Ashok Gehlot will be fielded from the Jalore seat in Rajasthan.

It is to be noted that earlier on March 8 the party had released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In that first list the party had announced names of as many as 39 candidates.

Also read: SBI Submits Data On Electoral Bonds To Election Commission