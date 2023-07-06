Congress President appoints Kanhaiya Kumar incharge of NSUI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of NSUI.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI), informed KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by K.C Venugopal.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU Student Union President and Communist Party of India leader, had joined Congress in 2021. He also had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

