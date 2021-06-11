New Delhi: The Congress staged a nationwide protest on Friday against fuel price hike and rising inflation that have crossed the Rs 100 mark at several places, including Mumbai. The protest shall be lead by Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal, General Secretaries KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken.

“When UPA was in power, tax on petrol & diesel was Rs 9.20. Now it is Rs 32. We demand complete rollback of excise duty hike on petrol-diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of GST”, said Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The demonstration is to highlight public interest such as problems being faced due to the increasing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, added Venugopal.

Reportedly, the petrol and diesel prices have increased on Friday by 31 paise per litre and 28 paise per litre respectively.

Petrol is retailing above the Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh, added reports.

Similarly in Odisha, the members of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) have staged protests in front of petrol pumps in the capital city. As per the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) the party staged a six-hour protest from 7 AM to 11 AM.