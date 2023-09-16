Coimbatore car blast case: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at 25 places in Tamil Nadu and four places in Hyderabad in connection with the Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

The raids are in relation to the Coimbatore car bomb blast that happened back in October 23, 2022, when a 29 year old youth, Jameesha Mubin was charred to death on Deepavali eve.

The raids are also conducted at the premises of a DMK councilor in Coimbatore. The councilor is identified as Mubeera, who is the councilor of Ward no 82 in Coimbatore corporation.

Sources in the NIA told IANS that Mubeera’s husband was a class mate of Jameesha Mubi in the Kovai Arabic College and the agency had conducted a raid at the college during last month.

The agency sources revealed that 25 youths had studied at the Arabic College along with Jameesha Mubin.

During raids, the agency has confiscated several documents including incriminating documents, and has registered a fresh FIR on the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case.

The raids are conducted at Ukkadam, GM Nagar, Kinathukadavu, Kavundampalayam and 18 more places in Coimbatore city.

Simultaneous raids are taking place in Neelankarai, Ayanavaram and Thiru Vika Nagar in Chennai.

The NIA sleuths are raiding four places in Hyderabad as well regarding this case.