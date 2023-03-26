Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Kochi, one injured

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the runway of Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday. The helicopter, which was on a training programme, crashed immediately after it took off from the Nedumbassery airport.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Guard helicopter crashes
Image Credit: IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the runway of Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday .

The helicopter, which was on a training programme, crashed immediately after it took off from the Nedumbassery airport.

Three people were in the chopper, however, there were no casualties. Coast Guard officer Sunil Lotla was injured and has been taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Take a look

PM Modi pays tribute to woman power in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Delhi man loses Rs 9.32 lakh while searching for work-from-home job

A senior officer with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) told IANS that the accident occurred at 12.25 p.m. and an official of the Coast Guard was injured.

The official said that the runway of the airport has been temporarily shut and a flight from Oman is diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport. He said that the runway is likely to be shut for two and a half hours.

Two others escaped unhurt in the accident.

Also read: Lightning kills over 300 sheep, goats in Uttarkashi’s Khattu Khal forests

Jyotishree Kisan 200 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Nation

India reports 1,890 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Nation

Lightning kills over 300 sheep, goats in Uttarkashi’s Khattu Khal forests

Nation

Rahul changes his Twitter bio, writes Dis’qualified MP

Nation

Strong Earthquake tremors felt in Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.