Lightning kills over 300 sheep, goats in Uttarkashi’s Khattu Khal forests

About 300 sheep and goats died due to lightning accompanied by heavy rains in the Dhunda area of Khattu Khal on Saturday.

Lightining kills 300 goats

Uttarakhand: About 300 sheep and goats died due to lightning accompanied by heavy rains in the Dhunda area of Khattu Khal on Saturday.

Sanjeev Rawat, a resident of Barsu Village, and his friend were transporting their sheep and goats from Rishikesh to Uttarkashi amid heavy rain and thunderstorms when lightning struck, killing at least 300 animals.

The disaster management department has issued an official press note saying that the deaths of sheep and goats have been reported and a team will be sent to the spot to assess the damage. The team will send a report to the district administration.

The Met office predicts that rain will continue to fall in Uttarakhand until March 30.

