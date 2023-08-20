Chandrayaan-3’s historic Moon landing schedule changed; Check details

Bengaluru: In a momentous leap for India’s space exploration endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface. The mission, which has captured the imagination of millions, is set to unfold on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST (6.04 pm).

The Chandrayaan-3 mission represents a continuation of India’s lunar exploration program, building upon the success of previous missions. With the nation’s hopes pinned on a successful landing, ISRO scientists and engineers have been working tirelessly to ensure the mission’s success.

The official ISRO website will be streaming the mission’s progress live, allowing space enthusiasts and the general public to follow along in real-time.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has captured the imagination of the nation and the world. As we eagerly await the landing attempt on the lunar surface, let’s come together to witness this monumental achievement in real-time.

One can see the livestream of landing at: