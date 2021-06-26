Centre approves Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women

New Delhi: The central government has approved Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava.

“The health ministry has given guidelines that the vaccine can be given to pregnant woman,”, said ICMR director.

The move comes few weeks after the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended vaccination in pregnant women when the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.

Earlier, the Indian government recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women.

Bharat Biotech, makers of the Covaxin vaccine, are conducting a trial on children between two to 18 years of age. Reports said the results are expected in two-three months.