Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 10 results, CHECK HERE

cbse 10th result 2022

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The 10th results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations has been published today, check the results here.

Students can check the CBSE 10th result 2022 at 2 pm on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE term 2 board examinations. The board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th CBSE board examinations from April 26 to June 15, 2022.

How to check:

STEP 1: Go the official website of CBSE

STEP 2: Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2022’ link on the CBSE webpage

STEP 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials as printed on the admit card

STEP 4: Click on the submit button

STEP 5: Your CBSE 2022 results, Class 10th and Class 12th, will be displayed

STEP 6: Download it and take the print out of the same.

CBSE will announce the final results 2022 on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022.

The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

