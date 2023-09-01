CBSE releases sample question papers for 2024 board exams; Check details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for board exams 2024 of both class 10 and 12. The sample papers can be accessed on the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample papers offers a comprehensive overview of the types of questions that might appear in the actual board examinations. The sample questions provide students with a first-hand experience of the exam’s format.

Here’s how to download the CBSE sample question papers for 2024 Board exams

Step 1: Open a web browser and go into the official website of CBSE: cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: On the CBSE website’s homepage, you will find the “Examination” section. In this section you will find information related to exams and resources.

Step 3: Within the “Examinations” section, find and click on the link that says “Sample Question Papers.” This will lead you to a page with sample papers for various subjects.

Step 4: On the sample papers page, select the relevant class for which you are seeking sample papers (class 10th or 12th)

Step 5: You will see a list of subjects for the selected class. Click on the subject you want sample papers for. A new page will open where you can find links to download sample question papers in PDF format. Click on the desired link to start the download.

Earlier, CBSE declared that it will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for class 10th and 12th from the 15 February, 2024 onwards. These exams will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to be concluded by the 10 April, 2024.