CBI carries search operations at 4 locations of railway official in corruption case

By IANS
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at four premises of RDSO Director, Telecom, Navneet Kumar Varma, posted at Lucknow, and his wife Gunja Verma, who face a case for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, an official said.

According to a CBI spokesman, Varma, an officer of IRSSE 2006 batch, after promotion to Senior Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer, had served at Eastern Railway in West Bengal’s Malda from 2015 to 2016, and was then Joint Director (S&T), Urban Transport and High Speed, RDSO, Lucknow, from 2017 to August 2018.

It was alleged that Varma had acquired assets to the tune of Rs 76.45 lakh, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2017.

It was also alleged that during the said period, Varma had acquired immovable and movable assets, amounting to Rs 81.42 lakh in his name and in the name of his wife.

“Searches are being conducted today (Friday) at four locations including at Lucknow, Jaunpur and Mau in Uttar Pradesh, in the office and residential premises of Varma which has led to recovery of several incriminating documents,” the spokesman said.

