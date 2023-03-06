CBI books Mumbai Airport Customs officials for duping businessman

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A case has been lodged by the CBI against Customs officials posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai) for allegedly duping a businessman to the tune Rs 25,000 in the guise of customs duty.

After learning through newspapers that Customs officials were cheating air passenger in the guise of customs duty, the businessman decided to file a complaint in this respect after which the FIR was lodged against Prince Bansal, ACO Customs, and Santosh Wadkar, Havaldar, Customs and others.

A senior CBI official said that they received a complaint against Customs officials in this respect on February 22.

Akash Jaiswal, the complainant stated to the CBI that he came to Mumbai from London by an Air India flight on February 3.

He said that he was intercepted by some Customs officials after scanning his checked-in luggage for carrying new clothes, shoes, bags.

“The Customs officers informed Jaiswal that he would have to pay customs duty on all the materials which would be more than Rs 50,000. The Customs officer took his passport and asked him how much he could pay. Jaiswal alleged that he was asked if he could pay Rs 35,000 to which he denied,” said the official.

The CBI said that Jaiswal alleged in his complaint that after some time, one of the Customs officers told Jaiswal to pay Rs 25,000 through GPay on the number which was later given by him and Rs 5,005 at the Customs duty counter.

Jaiswal said that he had to catch a connecting flight to Raipur, and finally he agreed to pay the same under the guise of customs duty.

“After going through the recent news articles regarding the Customs officers taking bribe through Gpay, the complainant realised that he had also been duped by the Customs officers and hence, filed a complaint with the CBI for taking action against the corrupt Custom officers,” said the official.

The CBI official said that they verified the complaint and learnt that Prince Bansal, Air Customs Officer (ACO) was the Custom officer, who demanded bribe from Jaiswal.

Then on the direction of Bansal, Santosh Wadkar was seen guiding Jaiswal to pay Customs duty.

“Jaiswal transferred Rs 25,000 in the account of Sanjay Joshi through GPay. After completing our probe we have lodged a case under sections 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused officials,” said the CBI.

Further investigation in the matter is on.