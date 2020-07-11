Bhubaneswar: The superstar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid 19 today. The star informed his fans and well-wishers about the infection of the deadly virus from his official twitter handle.

The superstar said, “I have tested CoviD positive, shifted to Hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited, All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

Bachchan has now been admitted to Nanavati hospital.