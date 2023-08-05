Bihar: Pregnant woman beaten to death over dowry

A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws for failing to fulfill their dowry demand, which included a refrigerator.

Bihar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a pregnant woman, identified as Angoori Begum, was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws for failing to fulfill their dowry demand, which included a refrigerator. The tragic incident took place at Bela Prasadi Bhawanipur in Purnia.

Angoori Begum, who was pregnant with her fifth child, was found lifeless at her in-laws’ residence. The victim had been married to Mominat Alam since 2012.

According to India Today, Angoori’s family was immediately informed after her body was discovered at her in-laws’ home. However, the in-laws fled the crime scene as soon as the police were notified.

Angoori’s brother, Kaushar Raja, informed the police that his sister had been under immense pressure from her in-laws to provide a refrigerator as part of their dowry demands. He revealed that his sister had previously suffered physical assault by her husband at her in-laws’ house.

The victim’s body was sent to Purnia Sadar Hospital and Medical College for autopsy, which confirmed that she was seven months pregnant. Subsequently, the body was handed over to her relatives.

In another dowry-related case reported from Bihar, the body of a 36-year-old woman, Sunita Devi, was exhumed last week. Her in-laws had initially claimed that she died due to electrocution. However, her brother alleged that she was killed over dowry, leading to a police investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra revealed that Sunita Devi had been married to Pappu Pal of Isipur village under the Antu police station area for 17 years.

