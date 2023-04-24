Bhu-Aadhar adopted by 26 States/UTs and pilot testing done in 7 more States/UTs

New Delhi: As many as 28 States/ Ts have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for Land Records. The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) says eRegistration is being done in these States/UTs or they have started sharing data with the national portal of NGDRS through User Interface / API.

According to the latest data provided by the Land Resources Division of the DoLR, Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhar has been adopted by 26 States/UTs and pilot testing done in 7 more States /UTs. Some States are also using ULPIN in SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) portal.

As on 18.04.2023, computerization of Record of Rights (RoRs) has been completed in 6,22,030 (94.62%) villages out of 6,57,403 villages. 1,28,72,020 Cadastral maps/FMBs have been digitized (75.62%) out of 1,70,22,935 Maps/FMBs) while Cadastral maps have been linked to RoRs in 4,22,091 villages (64.21%) out of 6,57,403 villages. 4922 (92.82%) Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) have been computerized and 4031 (76.01%) SROs integrated with Revenue Offices out of a total of 5303 SROs. 3297 (85.73%) Modern Record Rooms (MRRs) have been established out of sanctioned 3846 MRRs (Total MRR-6866).

The Department of Land Resources is implementing the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) with effect from 01.04.2016 as a Central Sector Scheme with 100% funding by Government of India.

The Department has achieved 100% expenditure target of Budget Estimates of Rs.239.25 crore fixed in respect of DILRMP for the year 2022-23.