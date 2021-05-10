Bharat Biotech Begins Supply Of Covaxin To 14 States

By WCE 7
New Delhi: The Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has started its direct supply of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states from May 1, according to the company’s co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The supply of Covaxin is based on the allocations received by the Centre.

The company is supplying vaccines to Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.


On April 29, Bharat Biotech had announced the price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose that was followed by a wave of criticism due to its pricing policy.

India had announced the expansion of its largest Covid vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 years of age to get inoculated from May 1.

