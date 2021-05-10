New Delhi: The Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has started its direct supply of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states from May 1, according to the company’s co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The supply of Covaxin is based on the allocations received by the Centre.

The company is supplying vaccines to Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Glad to announce 🇮🇳Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt’s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24×7🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OHrgXnw5Mj — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 8, 2021



On April 29, Bharat Biotech had announced the price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose that was followed by a wave of criticism due to its pricing policy.

India had announced the expansion of its largest Covid vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 years of age to get inoculated from May 1.