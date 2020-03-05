coronavirus fears in india
Bengal BJP workers distribute Modi-named masks to fight corona

Kolkata: In view of the coronavirus scare, a group of BJP workers in West Bengal have started distributing masks in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help prevent any spread of the disease.

On the masks was monogrammed: “Save from Coronavirus infection/Modi Ji/BJP (W.B)”.

However, the in-charge of the state BJP media cell said the party has not taken up any such programme. “If some people have done it, they did it in their individual capacity”.

