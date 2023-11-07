Ban on firecrackers made using barium, banned chemicals applicable to all states: SC

New Delhi: Ban on firecrackers manufactured with use of barium and banned chemicals is applicable to all states and not only for Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court of India confirmed this on Tuesday while hearing a plea relating to issue of firecrackers in the state of Rajasthan.

“The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered a ban on firecrackers across India, saying the directions against the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers are applicable to all states and not just Delhi-NCR,” reported Firstpost.

The court has also directed the state governments to take appropriate steps to control air and noise pollution.

Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that the directions issued by it against bursting of firecrackers were not just for Delhi-NCR but for also all states.

The bench of Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice M.M. Sundresh was hearing a batch of petitions filed seeking a ban on the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers in India.

This petitioner had filed the plea for the state of Rajasthan seeking orders from the top court to direct implementation of the previous orders.

“There seems to be a perception that your lordship’s order applies only to Delhi-NCR, though it is applicable throughout the country,” the petitioner told the court.

While hearing the case, Justice Sundresh observed that there was a wrong perception that it was only the duty of the court when it comes to environmental matters

The court said that its earlier order must be taken note of by the state of Rajasthan. And the states must take steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival season. The key is to sensitise people, the court said.

