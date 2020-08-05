Ayodhya: The temple town of Ayodhya that turned into an impregnable fortress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival on Wednesday witnessed religious fervour like never before as almost every household in the temple town held rituals building up to the “bhumi pujan” ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi site later in the day.

Vasudev Tiwari, a resident of Shringaar Haat said: “We have prepared for the puja a week back. We are holding a recitation of Ram Charit Manas at our house.” As the 500 years of struggle comes to an end, the celebrations were also planned to live up to the occasion.

Likewise Arihant Kumar has decorated his home with fresh flowers and arranged for an uninterrupted recitation of Ramayana for three days. He said that the recitation started on Monday and will end with the Bhumi Pujan ceremony as it culminates.

Unlike other small temples, Hanumangarhi, the largest temple in Ayodhya has been decorated as the Prime Minister will pay a visit here ahead of the bhumi pujan ceremony. “Ram Bhakt” Lord Hanuman’s blessings will be sought ahead of the “silver brick laying ceremony” by the Prime Minister.

The buildings on both sides of the roads leading up to the Ran Janmabhoomi site have been painted yellow with drawing depicting various scenes from Ramayana. There is life size sketches of Lord Rama and Sita just in front of Saket college’s main gate. Modi will pass these streets as he arrives at the Saket college helipad and sets out for Ram Janambhoomi.

The three kilometre stretch has been decorated with fresh flowers.

(with inputs from IANS)