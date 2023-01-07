Avni Chaturvedi becomes the first IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aeriel warfare games in Japan

For the very first time, an IAF woman fighter pilot is going to be a part of aeriel wargames to be held outside the country, in Japan. Earlier, women officers from India have participated in warfare games hosted in India. This is for the first time that a woman fighter pilot will be representing India in another country.

Squadron leader Avni Chaturvedi, one of India’s first IAF women fighter pilots, is the one going to represent the country at the event. She is soon to leave for Japan for the same. The flight exercise has been named as ‘Veer Guardian 2023.’ It is scheduled to be conducted from January 16 to January 26. The exercise will be conducted at the Hyakura Air Base and surrounding airfields in Omitama, Japan, and Iruma Air Base in Sayama.

Chaturvedi is a Su-30MKi pilot. Su-30MKi is a versatile combat aircraft that can efficiently function with both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions. It has the capability of fulfilling long range missions. It can be refuelled multiple times and has strong endurance.

Currently, India is the only country equipped with Su-30s with high end features and performance rates.