ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after court clearance

Uttar Pradesh: A team of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to commence the scientific survey. The Allahabad High Court granted clearance for the survey, rejecting the plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that challenged the ASI’s authority to conduct the survey.

Yesterday’s ruling by the high court upheld the Varanasi District Judge’s order from July 21, 2023, which had approved the ASI survey on an application presented by four Hindu women. However, the order excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which remains sealed under the direction of the Supreme Court of India.

The Gyanvapi mosque, located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has been a subject of controversy, with Hindu activists claiming that a temple once stood at the site and was demolished during the 17th century by the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

With the ASI’s scientific survey underway, the authorities hope to shed light on the historical significance of the site and potentially address the long-standing debate surrounding its origins.

The situation remains closely monitored by various stakeholders as the survey progresses, and further developments are awaited to ascertain the historical truth behind the Gyanvapi mosque complex.