Arvind Kejriwal declares no alliance with INDIA BLOC in Punjab

New-Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party said it will announce candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and there will be no alliance with INDIA bloc in the state, announces Arvind Kejriwal.

He said the party will announce candidates for these seats in the next 10-15 days. Punjab has 13 seats and one from Chandigarh.

He made this announcement while he was addressing a gathering in Khanna in Punjab.

In his speech he mentioned, “Two years back, you gave us blessings. You gave 92 out of 117 seats to us (in Assembly elections), you created history in Punjab. I have come to you with folded hands, asking for one more blessing.

Recently, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak had said that the party would contest on three seats in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Even, Arvind Kejriwal has declared that the party will also contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.