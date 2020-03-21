Women continue to protest.
Amid virus scare, No Shaheen Bagh protester to sit for more than four hours

By IANS
New Delhi: In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the elderly women protesting against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh have decided that no protester will now be allowed to sit at the site for more than four hours as preventative measures against the spread of the virus.

The protesters have also decided that no children or elderly person will be allowed to participate in the sit-in and no announcement or mic will be used at the site as to mark it as a ‘silent protest’.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed curfew.

