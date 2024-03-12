Amaravati land scam: Chandrababu Naidu main accused in Rs 4,400-crore case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed a chargesheet against TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P. Narayana as the main accused in Rs 4,400 crore Amaravati lands scam case.

Anne Sudheer Babu, former tahsildar of Thulluru mandal, and K.P.V. Anjani Kumar (Bobby), Managing Director of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd, are the others named in the charge sheet.

The case was registered in 2020 at the CID police station in Mangalagiri under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 166 & 167 (public servant disobeying law), 217 (public servant framing incorrect record), 109 (abetment) along with various sections related to criminal conspiracy, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CID, the estimated value of 1,100 acres of land involved is Rs 4,400 crore. It stated that the then Chief Minister Naidu, then Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, other ministers and their ‘benamis’ (proxies) with an intention to grab the assigned lands in the capital city area from the SCs, STs and BCs, put them under the apprehension that the assigned lands will be taken away by the government under the Land Pooling Scheme without giving any package and purchased the lands from them at lower prices.

Later, the ministers pressured then-government officials to issue a GO to gain benefits from the land pooling scheme for the assigned lands. The accused allegedly engaged Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, Anjani Kumar, Gummadi Suresh, and Kolli Sivaram, who acted as ‘benamis’ of the then ministers and purchased the assigned lands of poor people.

Pressure was brought upon the Sub-Registrar officers in Mangalagiri, etc. to allow registrations and GPAs on the lands in the prohibited list The investigation elicited clear evidence of the flow of funds of about Rs 16.5 crore from the educational societies and companies operated by the family members of Narayana to Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Limited and other real estate middlemen, who, in turn, paid the farmers of assigned lands and got illegal sale agreements prepared in the names of the ‘benamis’ of Narayana.

“He illegally acquired 162 acres of assigned lands for himself. Other politically affiliated associates of N. Chandrababu Naidu and P. Narayana, too, acquired assigned lands of hundreds of acres in the capital city area,” the CID said.

