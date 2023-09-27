Air India to ditch sarees soon, adorn new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra

In a new move, the Air India is likely to revamp crew's outfit and replace it with new uniforms for the female cabin crew members

New-Delhi: In a new move, the Air India is likely to revamp crew’s outfit and replace it with new uniforms for the female cabin crew members. For the last 60 years, flight attendants have donned in sarees.

The move also comes at a time when the airline is into the rebranding exercise and in the process of merging Vistara with itself.

According to sources, bollywood designer Manish Malhotra have been roped in to design the new uniforms.

Officially, Air India has not made an official announcement on the matter as yet. The airline had changed the uniforms of the crew back in 2015 when the carrier was under government control.

The CEO and Managing Director of Air India, Campbell Wilson, announced at a rebranding event on August 10 that the airline’s new look would debut on the A350 aircraft. The first A350 is slated to arrive in October, after which the redesigned uniforms will be launched.

