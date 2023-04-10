Air India deboards to Delhi after passenger ‘harms’ 2 cabin crew

New Delhi: An Air India flight was diverted after an unruly passenger allegedly harmed two cabin crew members on its Delhi-London flight on Monday, which returned to the national capital, according to the sources.

The flight AI 111, which carried approximately 225 passengers, made its way back to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) because an unruly male passenger was aboard.

According to an airline official, the passenger had a fight with flight crew members in mid-air.

An FIR was lodged because the accused person allegedly misbehaved and caused physical harm to two of the cabin crew members.

“Air India flight AI 111, scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing,” Air India said in a statement.

“An FIR has also been lodged with the police. Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon,” the statement read.

Airlines have witnessed many such incidents of unruly behaviour by some air passengers in the last few months.

Last week, a drunk flyer on board an Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru tried to open the flap of the emergency doors. Subsequently, the matter was reported to the concerned agencies and appropriate action was initiated.