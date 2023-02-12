 Aero India 2023: Bengaluru to host Asia’s biggest air show from Feb 13 

Bengaluru: The Aero India 2023 show will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka of Bengaluru from February 13 till February 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the biennial airshow on the commencing date.

This will be the 14th time the famous aerospace exhibition have been held in Bengaluru since 1996. World leaders, significant aerospace investors, and think tanks from all around the world will be a part of the event.

Many fighter jets are expected to be on display at the Aero India 2023. The Indian Air Force’s Dassault Rafale M, Lockheed Martin F-21, Sukhoi Su-57, LCA Tejas, and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet will be the highlight of the show.

You need to have invitation tickets, badges, tickets, or QR codes provided by the organisers to get entry into the show.

Keeping the rush of crowds, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory on Friday for the forthcoming ‘Air Show’ in the city.

Aero India 2023: Tickets

You can choose among three different categories of tourist tickets that is General visitor tickets, Air display viewing area (ADVA) tickets, and business visitor tickets. A single day and single admission are permitted with the General and ADVA ticket. You can get numerous entries on a single day with the Business ticket.

For Exhibition and ADVA, general admission tickets cost Rs 2500 for Indian citizens and $50 for foreigners. The cost of the ticket for an ADVA guest is Rs. 1000 for Indian citizens and $50 for foreigners. The cost of the business visitor ticket is $150 for foreign nationals and Rs 5,000 for Indian citizens.