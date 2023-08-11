AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha in the wake of breach of privilege complaints.

Four MPs, said that AAP MP had proposed their name for constitution of a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules.

The suspension will remain in place till the committee of privileges submits its report on the matter.

“…I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

Earlier, Sanjay Singh of AAP was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session and has been extended till the committee of privilege files its report in Rajya Sabha. Announcing the suspension, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “…I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges…suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has the benefit of recommendation by the Committee of Privileges.”