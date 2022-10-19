A woman in video message blames Rape accused before ending life

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A rape accused, who had ended his life about ten days ago, had made a video blaming the rape victim for framing him in a false case.

The video has now emerged on social media.

In the video, the alleged accused, Narendra Kumar has claimed that he was in love with the woman but was never in a physical relationship with her.

In another video, he can be seen tying the noose around his neck and is heard saying that the woman had been stalking him.

“She had filed a police complaint against me in September-end after I rebuffed her. I spent over a week hiding in sugarcane fields for fear of being arrested. The woman’s false claims severely hurt my self-respect and affected my mental state,” he is heard saying.

He can then be heard blaming the woman and her family and apologising to his own family for taking the extreme step.

Narendra Kumar was found hanging from a tree in his village, Bhauriayi, in Pilibhit district on October 8.

His father Sewa Ram, who lodged a complaint against the woman, said, “My son was under tremendous pressure. The woman was blackmailing him. The video and a note were found later which I made public as I was left with no other option.”

Taking cognisance of the suicide note and the video, police in Pilibhit have now lodged an FIR against the woman and eight others under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

“We are collecting all the required evidence to ensure that only the real culprits in this case are prosecuted and sent to jail,” said SHO Rohit Kumar.