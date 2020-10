A Marked Decline In Covid Cases With 36,469 Positives And 488 Deaths In India

Bhubaneswar: With 36,469 new Covid infections, India’s total cases surge to 79,46,429.

With 488 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,502.

Total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in last 24 hrs.

Total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

India continues to be the second most infected nation in the world after USA.