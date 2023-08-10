87% of Rs 2000 notes are back informs RBI Governor

Mumbai (ANI): On Thursday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das informed that, 87 percent of the Rs 2000 notes are back.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das earlier today said that, “Overall there is a surplus in liquidity due to the withdrawal of Rs 2000 bank notes.

He further added that, Till now 87% of all Rs 2000 notes are back”.

As predicted by economists, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

Das said taking into account the economic factors, the MPC has predicted GDP growth at 6.5 per cent in FY24.

As regards the inflation rate, the MPC forecast was 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 taking into account the various domestic and global factors.

Das also said uncertainty exists due to geopolitical situation, monsoon and others. The MPC met on August 8th, 9th and 10th.